Reds place OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL with bruised left foot

Hays, who turns 30 on July 5, got hurt when he fouled a pitch off his foot in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Kansas City. He missed the start of the season with a left calf strain and also spent time on the IL with a left hamstring strain.

Hays signed a $5 million, one-year contract with the Reds in January. He is batting .303 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 31 games this season.

Fraley, 30, got the start in right field for the series opener against Chicago. He had been sidelined by left calf tenderness.

Richardson is replacing Luis Mey, who was sent down on Thursday. The 25-year-old Richardson is 0-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 10 games with the Reds this season.

