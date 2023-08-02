Reds place Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville.
Lively (4-7, 5.20 ERA) allowed 13 runs across four innings in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
Duarte’s return to the Reds comes just a day after the team optioned him to Triple-A to open a spot for newly acquired reliever Sam Moll.
