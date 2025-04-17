Reds place 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand on 10-day injured list

The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list Thursday with low back inflammation and recalled infielder Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville.

“We’ve been trying to manage it,” manager Terry Francona said. “It wasn’t getting worse, but it wasn’t getting better. After what he went through last year, just seems like the right thing to do. Get him an epidural. Let it calm down.”