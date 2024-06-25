Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo goes on 15-day injured list with blister on a finger of his pitching hand

Lodolo pitched with the blister against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He tied a season high with four runs allowed, three earned. Lodolo had three strikeouts and a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings of Boston's 7-4 victory.

“It really affected him mostly on the curveball,” Reds manager David Bell said following Sunday's game. “He was still able to throw some good ones. Without his best pitches, that was a pretty good effort right there. Today was a little bit more challenging for him."

Lodolo is 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings in his 12 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville.

This is Lodolo's third stint on the IL this season. He began the year on the IL with a left calf issue before making his season debut on April 13. He was placed on the IL again on May 15 with a left groin strain. Lodolo made seven starts for Cincinnati in 2023 before he was sidelined by a stress reaction in his left tibia.

