Reds-Pirates rained out. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds' game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Saturday night was rained out and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sunday.

The opener is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., when Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75) is expected to take the mound for the Reds against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.39). Keller is 0-4, allowing 27 runs in 26 2/3 innings across five starts, since pitching in the All-Star Game on July 11.

The nightcap is set for 6:05 p.m. Probable starters for that game have not been announced.

Play never began Saturday and the game was postponed at about 40 minutes before the scheduled start.

It is the first game to be postponed at PNC Park this season. Sunday's doubleheader will be the first between the teams at PNC Park since Sept. 4, 2020.

