Reds phenom Chase Burns can't get out of 1st inning in 2nd start after memorable MLB debut

Burns, selected second overall by the Reds in July's amateur draft, walked the leadoff batter, Jarren Duran, on a 99.9 mph fastball.

His defense let him down when the next batter Roman Anthony hit a grounder that second baseman Matt McLain threw into short left field, attempting to get a force.

Abraham Toro lined a single to left for the first run and Carlos Narváez followed by hitting the next pitch for an RBI double off the Green Monster. After a ground out, Trevor Story belted a 1-1 slider into the center-field bleachers, making it 5-0.

David Hamilton added an RBI single and manager Terry Francona lifted Burns after his second walk.

Anthony added an RBI single against Brent Suter, completing Burns’ pitching line.

