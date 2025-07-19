Reds outfielder TJ Friedl gets hit by pitch 3 times against Mets, tying MLB record

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl tied a major league record Friday night when he was hit by a pitch three times — by three different New York Mets hurlers
Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl celebrates his home run against the Colorado Rockies run during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl celebrates his home run against the Colorado Rockies run during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By CHARLES O’BRIEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ouch! Ouch! Ouch!

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl tied a major league record Friday night when he was hit by a pitch three times — by three different New York Mets hurlers.

The 5-foot-8 Friedl was plunked on the left forearm by a 91 mph fastball from left-hander Sean Manaea in the third inning and on the left foot by an 85 mph slider from right-handed reliever Alex Carrillo in the fifth.

Mets lefty Brandon Waddell then drilled Friedl on the left hand with a 91 mph sinker in the eighth.

“The lefties, it makes more sense because everything is away and I’m trying to stick my nose in there,” Friedl said. “The last one, that one stung!”

It was the 39th time in the modern era (since 1901) that a hitter got nailed three times in one game. It's happened to 34 different players — the only previous Reds batter was Derek Dietrich at Milwaukee on June 21, 2019.

Two other major leaguers have been plunked three times in a game this season: Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams on May 31 at Arizona, and Colorado’s Tyler Freeman on June 17 at Washington.

Batting leadoff, Friedl finished 0 for 2 but scored twice in an 8-4 victory over the Mets. He expects to be in the lineup Saturday and joked that he didn't want a day off anyway.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Mets' Sean Manaea pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 18, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

