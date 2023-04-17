X

Reds open 3-game series against the Rays

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday

Tampa Bay Rays (14-2, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -144, Reds +122; over/under is 9 runs

Cincinnati is 5-4 in home games and 6-9 overall. The Reds have a 4-7 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 4-2 record in road games and a 14-2 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .356 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 8-2, .000 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Spencer Steer: day-to-day (quadricep), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (arm), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

