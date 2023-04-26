Reds look to sweep series against the Rangers

Cincinnati has gone 8-6 in home games and 9-15 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Texas is 14-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Rangers are third in the AL with 32 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Newman leads the Reds with two home runs while slugging .347. TJ Friedl is 9-for-32 with a double and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .290 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-42 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wil Myers: day-to-day (neck), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.