Reds look to stop 5-game skid against Twins

The Twins are 15-21 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 104 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 19-20 away from home. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Matt Shoemaker earned his third victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Heath Hembree registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 38 RBIs and is batting .298.

Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

