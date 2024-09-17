Reds look to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -120, Reds +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Atlanta Braves looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 73-78 overall and 36-39 at home. Reds hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Atlanta is 81-69 overall and 39-36 in road games. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .306.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 33 doubles, eight triples and 24 home runs while hitting .257 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 12-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 31 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 57 RBI for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.