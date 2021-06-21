Reds look to end 4-game losing streak against Twins

The Twins are 14-21 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 102 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads them with 15, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 19-19 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco is second on the Twins with 61 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .591.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Nelson Cruz: (neck), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.