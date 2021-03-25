Reds' India impresses in spring, could be ready for breakout

Here’s a look at a few others who are playing well in Grapefruit and Cactus League action:

Josh Rojas, 2B/SS/OF, Diamondbacks: The 26-year-old has 20 exhibition hits, including three doubles and three homers, to solidify his spot on the D-backs' roster and possibly even earn a starting role at second base. Manager Torey Lovullo has also been impressed with how Rojas handles shortstop defensively, also allowing him to be a potential backup for starter Nick Ahmed.

Kenta Maeda, RHP, Twins: Maeda was one of the American League’s best pitchers last season, finishing second in the Cy Young Award voting after finishing with a 6-1 record and 2.70 ERA. He’s back at it this spring, giving up just one run in 14 1/3 innings during four exhibition starts.

Tyler O'Neill, OF, Cardinals: St. Louis hopes a handful of young outfielders can step forward, including O'Neill. The 25-year-old won a Gold Glove last year but struggled at the plate, batting just .173 with seven homers. He's been much better this spring, batting .400 with three doubles and two homers.

Ty France, 3B/2B, Mariners: The 26-year-old split time with the Padres and Mariners last season after a midseason trade and hit over .300 with both teams. So far this spring, France is proving those numbers might be duplicated over a full 162-game season. He's batting .385 with five homers in exhibition games and looks more and more like he'll be a big part of the lineup.

Jake Arrieta, RHP, Cubs: The 35-year-old Arrieta wasn’t particularly good for the Phillies last season, finishing with a 5.08 ERA and just 32 striketous in 44 1/3 innings. But now he’s back with the Cubs — which is where he won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 — and has had some success this spring. He’s got a 2.40 ERA through four spring starts.

Adam Wainwright, RHP, Cardinals: Wainwright will turn 40 years old this summer but has continued his late-career resurgence with a good spring. He was very good for St. Louis in 2020 with a 5-3 record and 3.15 ERA. The three-time All-Star has a 1.83 ERA in five exhibition starts and has struck out 20 batters in 19 1/3 innings.

Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, right, forces out San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) on a ball hit by Manny Machado during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) fields a ground ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Matt Reynolds during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France, right, blows a bubble as he forces out Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw at second base and completes the throw to first on a fielder's choice hit into by Brewers' Daniel Robertson in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore