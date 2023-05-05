X

Reds host the White Sox, look to extend home win streak

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (10-22, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-18, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-4, 7.16 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -110, White Sox -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati has a 9-6 record at home and a 13-18 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Chicago has a 4-12 record in road games and a 10-22 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has eight doubles, a home run and 12 RBI for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 14-for-33 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

