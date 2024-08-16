Reds host the Royals on 3-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -141, Royals +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Kansas City Royals.

Cincinnati has a 31-31 record at home and a 60-61 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Kansas City is 28-30 in road games and 66-55 overall. The Royals have gone 25-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 23 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 24 home runs while slugging .612. Freddy Fermin is 14-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.