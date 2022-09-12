springfield-news-sun logo
Reds host the Pirates to begin 4-game series

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-82, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.11 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (4-10, 5.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -137, Pirates +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Cincinnati has gone 29-39 in home games and 56-82 overall. The Reds have a 32-66 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 23-45 in road games and 51-88 overall. The Pirates have a 26-61 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams square off Monday for the 13th time this season. The Reds lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 40 extra base hits (15 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs). Oneil Cruz is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

