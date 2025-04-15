Reds host the Mariners on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (1-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 0.96 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -119, Reds -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Seattle Mariners trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati has a 5-4 record at home and an 8-8 record overall. The Reds have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 2.87.

Seattle has a 0-3 record in road games and an 8-8 record overall. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). Matt McLain is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has three doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. Victor Robles is 12-for-41 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .188 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (shoulder), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.