Reds host the Guardians to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Reds +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Cincinnati has a 10-12 record at home and a 21-24 record overall. The Reds have hit 47 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Cleveland has an 11-10 record on the road and a 25-18 record overall. The Guardians are 8-2 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has eight home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .256 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 9 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has three doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 25 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 13 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), TJ Friedl: day-to-day (wrist), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Edward Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.