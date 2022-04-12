Reds host the Guardians to open 2-game series

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

