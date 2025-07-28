Reds host the Dodgers on 5-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (0-2, 6.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -173, Reds +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 31-22 in home games and 56-50 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 61-45 record overall and a 26-24 record in road games. The Dodgers have a 24-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 18 home runs, 49 walks and 67 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13 for 39 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 38 home runs while slugging .619. Will Smith is 9 for 31 with two home runs and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.