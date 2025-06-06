Reds host the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 30-33 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Reds are 24-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 31-31 record overall and a 16-14 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 16-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 36 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 18 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14 for 38 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.