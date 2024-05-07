Reds host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

The Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop a four-game home skid
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-20, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-18, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -129, Reds +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a four-game home slide.

Cincinnati is 9-10 at home and 16-18 overall. The Reds have an 8-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 15-20 record overall and a 6-10 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 12-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 11-for-36 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs while slugging .480. Jake McCarthy is 12-for-34 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .169 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

