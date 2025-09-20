Reds host the Cubs on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (3-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati is 78-76 overall and 42-34 at home. The Reds have a 50-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has an 88-66 record overall and a 42-37 record on the road. The Cubs have a 70-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Reds hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .267 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 55 walks and 50 RBIs. Austin Hays is 12 for 37 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .300 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 29 doubles, four triples and six home runs. Ian Happ is 13 for 40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.