Reds host the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (11-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-9, 3.70 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -131, Reds +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 57-61 record overall and a 28-31 record in home games. The Reds have a 25-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has a 60-58 record overall and a 29-31 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 37-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits (26 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 10-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 10-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.