Reds host the Braves on home losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds look to end their eight-game home slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (44-33, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-49, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-4, 7.71 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -261, Reds +214; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves looking to break their eight-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 12-23 record at home and a 26-49 record overall. The Reds are 20-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 44-33 overall and 20-16 on the road. The Braves have a 36-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 16 home runs while slugging .528. Tommy Pham is 8-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 home runs, 43 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .253 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

