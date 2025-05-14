Reds host Chicago White Sox, look to break home slide

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (1-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -226, White Sox +187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati is 9-11 at home and 20-23 overall. The Reds are 16-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 4-17 in road games and 13-29 overall. The White Sox have a 10-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with seven home runs while slugging .405. TJ Friedl is 9 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 12 extra base hits (seven doubles and five home runs). Miguel Vargas is 8 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .195 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (wrist), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (calf), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.