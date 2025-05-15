Reds hit 3 home runs, Martinez throws 7 shutout innings to snap 3-game skid, beat White Sox 7-1

Martinez (2-4) gave up two hits and walked none while striking out three. He has not given up a walk in his last three starts covering 19 innings.

De La Cruz's homer was his eighth of the season and third in five games. Benson's was his first and McLain's his sixth. Those three and Gavin Lux had two hits apiece with Benson driving in three.

Bryse Wilson (0-2) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, including the three homers. He walked one and struck out three.

Miguel Vargas had two hits and drove in Chicago's only run in the eighth.

Key moment

The Reds opened the first with a walk and two singles to load the bases. Austin Hays followed with a sacrifice fly, Benson hit a two-out, two-run single and Cincinnati never looked back.

Key stat

The loss ended Chicago’s season-high three-game win streak.

Up next

Shane Smith (1-2, 2.08) will pitch for the White Sox against the Cubs' Cade Horton (1-0, 6.75). The Reds' Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97) will face Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80) on Friday.

This story has been corrected to show that the Reds entered the game averaging 2.2 runs over their last 10 games, not 2.4.

