Reds heat up, chipping away at Brewers' lead in NL Central

“The players are stepping up in every way, having fun, enjoying themselves, believing in themselves and having confidence they can do it,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It’s just been a pleasure being around these guys, watching them go about it this way. You couldn’t ask for any more.”

Cincinnati's revolving-door staff will get some more arms soon. Right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who has yet to pitch this season because of a shoulder strain, could be activated before Friday’s game against the Brewers. Right-hander Jeff Hoffman, who began the season in the starting rotation, also will be available soon.

Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims, two of the top bullpen guys, could return from the injured list by the end of the month.

Jesse Winker (.301) and Castellanos (.331) have been among the major league's top hitters all season and started in the outfield for the National League in Tuesday night's All Star Game. Hustling rookie Jonathan India has become a fixture leading off and playing second base, pacing the team with a .397 on-base percentage.

Joey Votto, the 37-year-old first baseman who missed a month with a fractured thumb, is getting key hits. He singled in the first inning Sunday to drive in the Reds' first run.

“We have to play some really strong baseball the rest of the way,” Votto said. “We think we can do that.”

The Brewers, who piled up 11 straight wins from June 22 to July 3 to build an eight-game lead over the Reds, have lost six of their last eight since.

Hader was terrific in June, allowing just three hits and no runs and logging eight saves. He got his 21st save in Thursday night's 5-3 win in the opener of the Reds series but wasn't so fortunate on Saturday and Sunday.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell isn’t concerned. He knows the long season has ups and downs, and he says Hader will be fine.

“It’s been a really good first half, and there’s exciting baseball ahead of us,” Counsell said. “There’s a lot for us to prove."

It starts Friday night in Cincinnati. Pitching matchups for the series haven’t been announced yet.

“They’re the ones chasing us right now," said Brewers All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who threw six innings of one-run ball in Sunday's loss. “We played some close games here (in Milwaukee). Seems like they always play us really well here. Hopefully we can come out in the second half and win some ball games at their place and keep it rolling.”

——

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader (71) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) is congratulated by teammate Luis Urias (2) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash