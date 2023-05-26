BreakingNews
‘Old-fashioned’ general store, pizza place to close its doors in Clark County
Reds' Greene and reliever have no-hitter through 7 innings against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Eduardo Salazar have a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Greene simply dominated through six innings on a cool and windy afternoon before Salazar came in to start the seventh, and the Reds led 7-0.

Greene, winless in his first 10 starts, tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and walked two. The right-hander threw 110 pitches.

Salazar retired all three batters in the seventh.

Chicago's Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs haven't hit many balls hard.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine no-hitters in 2021 and four last year.

