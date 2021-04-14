Reds' Gray to make 1st start of season Saturday at Indians

Gray’s return promoted the Reds to move right-hander José De León from the rotation to the bullpen. DeLeon was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts.

“I think it could be an exciting opportunity for him,” manager David Bell said. “I think he has a real chance to help us out of the bullpen. He could always go right back in the rotation if needed. He’s very built up and that’s not going to go away any time in the next few weeks.”

DeLeon’s move to the bullpen assured right-hander Jeff Hoffman of remaining in the rotation, at least for the immediate future. Hoffman is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts.

“I’m just here to help the team win and whatever capacity that is, I’m game for it,” Hoffman said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports