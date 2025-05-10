Reds get Connor Joe in trade with Padres for minor leaguer and cash

The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder and first baseman Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Andrew Moore and cash
San Diego Padres' Connor Joe flips his bat after striking out to end the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres on Friday in exchange for minor league right-hander Andrew Moore and cash.

The 32-year-old Joe was hitless in nine at-bats over seven games for the Padres this season while spending most of the year with Triple-A El Paso. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with San Diego in February.

Joe is a career .241 hitter over six seasons with San Francisco, Colorado, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

Moore has a 4.15 ERA in 8 2/3 innings with Double-A Chattanooga this season. The Reds acquired him from Seattle as part of the package for Luis Castillo in 2022.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred outfielder Tyler Callihan to the 60-day injured list. He’s expected to miss at least two months after having surgery to repair a broken left forearm on Tuesday.

Cincinnati announced the moves during Friday night's game at Houston.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

