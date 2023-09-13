Reds face the Tigers leading series 1-0

The Cincinnati Reds meet the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead
news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (75-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Phillips (0-0, 9.64 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -146, Reds +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has a 31-42 record in home games and a 66-78 record overall. The Tigers have gone 33-62 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 75-71 record overall and a 39-32 record in road games. The Reds have a 54-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling leads the Tigers with a .272 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 33 walks and 33 RBI. Kerry Carpenter is 14-for-40 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 home runs, 63 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .267 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 14-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Noelvi Marte: day-to-day (face), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Alex Young: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

