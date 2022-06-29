springfield-news-sun logo
X

Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (26-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 28-46 overall and 13-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 8-15 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 14-24 record in road games and a 26-47 record overall. The Reds are 15-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has a .280 batting average to rank third on the Reds, and has 16 doubles and five home runs. Brandon Drury is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (lower back), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Rise in cost of materials, their accessibility hurdles for Clark County...
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
5
Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top