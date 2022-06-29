Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Chicago is 28-46 overall and 13-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 8-15 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 14-24 record in road games and a 26-47 record overall. The Reds are 15-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has a .280 batting average to rank third on the Reds, and has 16 doubles and five home runs. Brandon Drury is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (lower back), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.