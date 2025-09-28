Reds face the Brewers leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -153, Reds +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 96-64 record overall and a 51-28 record in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Cincinnati has a 37-42 record in road games and an 82-78 record overall. The Reds have a 32-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs while slugging .457. Sal Frelick is 10 for 40 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 31 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs for the Reds. Gavin Lux is 12 for 35 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 7-3, .227 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.