Reds face the Angels leading series 1-0

The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels (9-11, third in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (10-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -131, Angels +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 10-9 overall and 5-5 in home games. The Reds have a 4-7 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 7-7 record on the road and a 9-11 record overall. The Angels have gone 3-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has six home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .290 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 9-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has a double, two triples and eight home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 16-for-42 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .248 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (illness), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (illness), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Angels: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert William Stephenson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

