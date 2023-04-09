X

Reds enter matchup with the Phillies on losing streak

By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds look to break a three-game skid with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds (3-4) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -178, Reds +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff had a 4.86 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

