Reds enter matchup against the Padres on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0); Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -120, Reds +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to stop a three-game slide when they play the San Diego Padres.

Cincinnati has gone 9-13 in home games and 19-28 overall. The Reds rank 10th in the NL with 43 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

San Diego has a 25-25 record overall and a 15-9 record in road games. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .256 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-31 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has seven home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .339 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 15-for-44 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

