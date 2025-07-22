Reds' Elly De La Cruz tries on manager Terry Francona's glasses in lighthearted moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona had no idea what was in store when he went to the mound to make a pitching change in the fifth inning of Monday night's 10-8 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz tapped Francona on his left arm, causing the skipper to turn toward him. Then De La Cruz removed Francona's glasses and tried them on — and immediately threw back his head.