Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.

That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans at the temporary field in the first major league game ever played in the state.