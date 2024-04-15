Reds bring win streak into game against the Mariners

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (2-1, 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -152, Reds +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-6 record at home. The Mariners are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati has a 9-6 record overall and a 5-1 record on the road. The Reds have a 7-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has two doubles and two home runs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 7-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .346 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 11-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.