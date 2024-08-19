Reds bring up Julian Aguiar from Triple-A to start at Toronto

The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of right-hander Julian Aguiar from Triple-A Louisville
TORONTO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Julian Aguiar from Triple-A Louisville and said the 23-year-old would make his major league debut by starting Monday night at Toronto on Monday night in place of injured All-Star Hunter Greene.

Cincinnati’s 11th-ranked prospect according to Major League Baseball, Aguiar was 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A. He was a 12-round draft pick in 2021.

Greene, who is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA, was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore elbow. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Also Monday, the Reds recalled right-hander Christian Roa from Louisville and placed him on the 60-day injured list because of a sprained right shoulder. Right-hander Casey Legumina was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

