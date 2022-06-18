Reds bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Cincinnati is 12-18 at home and 23-41 overall. The Reds have a 16-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 36-30 record overall and a 21-18 record in road games. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.72.

Saturday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles and 14 home runs). Tommy Pham is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .467. Christian Yelich is 14-for-42 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (lower back), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.