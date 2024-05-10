Reds bring 8-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -159, Reds +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end an eight-game slide with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 9-7 record at home and a 17-22 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .369 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 16-21 record overall and a 7-8 record in road games. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.06 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-32 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with eight home runs while slugging .519. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 1-9, .183 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Nick Ahmed: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.