Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

San Diego Padres (25-26, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (3-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -125, Reds +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Cincinnati has a 20-28 record overall and a 10-13 record in home games. The Reds are 1-11 in games decided by one run.

San Diego has a 25-26 record overall and a 15-10 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with nine home runs while slugging .483. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with eight home runs while slugging .416. Xander Bogaerts is 8-for-36 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cottrel: Western Clark County events to mark Memorial Day
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Judge: ‘We can’t fix this.’ Minivan driver in fatal Clark County school...
5
Four Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top