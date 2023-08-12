Reds bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Cincinnati Reds (61-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Pirates: Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -116, Pirates -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 28-31 in home games and 52-64 overall. The Pirates have a 39-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 61-57 record overall and a 32-26 record on the road. The Reds are 37-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski has 15 doubles and 21 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 45 extra base hits (25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Joey Votto is 9-for-32 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.