Reds begin 4-game series at home against the Marlins

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins to begin a four-game series

Miami Marlins (45-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-9, 5.46 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 36-58 overall and 20-29 in home games. The Reds have a 20-46 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami has a 23-27 record in road games and a 45-50 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.78.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has a .271 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Donovan Solano is 13-for-28 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper is fifth on the Marlins with a .279 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 27 walks and 40 RBI. Joey Wendle is 12-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (thigh), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

