Reds begin 4-game series against the Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds open a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies (14-8, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-9, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (3-0, 1.73 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -123, Reds +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 12-9 overall and 7-5 in home games. The Reds have gone 10-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has gone 4-2 on the road and 14-8 overall. The Phillies have gone 5-1 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 7-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .337 batting average, and has eight doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI. Johan Rojas is 13-for-31 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .197 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (illness), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

