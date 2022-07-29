springfield-news-sun logo
Reds begin 3-game series against the Orioles

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles (50-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-60, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-7, 6.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 38-60 record overall and a 22-31 record in home games. The Reds have gone 21-47 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 50-49 record overall and a 21-29 record in road games. The Orioles have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.91.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-35 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 13-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

