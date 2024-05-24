Reds begin 3-game series against the Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-19, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (5-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -164, Reds +138; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 10-15 record in home games and a 20-30 record overall. The Reds are 8-25 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 14-8 on the road and 33-19 overall. The Dodgers have hit 66 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .254 for the Reds. Will Benson is 5-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 31 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Mookie Betts is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .218 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Second ‘Heart Strong’ health event to be held next week
2
What’s happening this weekend: Farmers markets, museums and more
3
Springfield to resume tobacco sales enforcement after court ruling
4
The International Space Station will be visible multiple times this...
5
IndieCraft to draw crowds for music, beer and food in downtown...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top