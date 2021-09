Reds beat Nationals 8-7 in 11 but fall further behind Cards

All three of Washington’s ninth-inning hits came with two outs and two strikes.

Nick Castellanos went deep in the sixth to tie it and Eugenio Suárez smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer, helping the Reds rally from a four-run deficit to take a 7-4 lead into the ninth.

Suárez was hitting .183 overall but a team-best .333 in September going into the game.

Max Schrock delivered a two-run homer and pinch-hitter Delino DeShields also went deep for the Reds.

Escobar and Keibert Ruiz each homered to help Washington build a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Ruiz led off the second with his second homer of the season and first since being acquired from the Dodgers as part of the trade-deadline package for pitcher Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner.

Washington starter Paolo Espino lasted five innings, giving up five hits and three runs with two strikeouts.

Reds starter Sonny Gray walked four in four innings. He also gave up five hits and four runs with three strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds pinch-hitter Jose Barrero was hit in the left elbow by a pitch in the 10th inning. After a brief visit from an athletic trainer, Barrero stayed in the game to run.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (7-9) has allowed 12 hits in 10 innings over two previous relief appearances against Cincinnati.

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutierrez has a 7.50 ERA (12 innings, 10 earned runs) over his last three starts, all no-decisions.

